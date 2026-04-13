Jones (lower body) wasn't present for Monday's morning skate, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports, indicating that he's slated to be sidelined against the Avalanche.

Jones exited Saturday's loss to the Kings after falling awkwardly into the boards on a hit, and it appears as though he'll be forced to miss at least one game. His final chance to return during the regular season will be Thursday against the Canucks, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for that matchup or the start of the playoffs.