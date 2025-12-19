Jones distributed an assist, placed three shots on net and dished out two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over Boston.

Jones ricocheted a shot off Boston netminder Jeremy Swayman that led to Jones' new linemate, Quinn Hutson, scoring on the rebound for his first NHL goal. With the helper, Jones notched his first point of the season to go along with three shots on goal, six hits and a block through two games. His ice time has been held to less than six minutes in each of his two outings, capping his offensive potential from a checking-line role for the Oilers. When he does play, he offers a nice blend of category coverage stats, given the small sample size.