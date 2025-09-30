Jones will be out of action for Wednesday's matchup versus the Kraken, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

The team didn't provide specifics regarding Jones' injury but did say he might still be an option for the preseason finale versus Vancouver on Friday. In 19 regular-season appearances for the Oilers last year, the 27-year-old winger notched one goal, one assist and 57 hits while averaging just 9:09 of ice time. Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, Jones could struggle to make regular appearances for the club and might serve as a healthy scratch periodically.