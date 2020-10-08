Beryozkin was drafted 138th overall by the Oilers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A huge (6-foot-2, 200 pounds), powerful kid, Beryozkin was one of the MHL's most impactful players this past season. He played in a variety of different situations for Yaroslavl and finished 16th in league scoring with 25 goals and 54 points in 51 games. The first thing you notice about Beryozkin is his size. Once you get past that, you see a kid with a heavy wrist shot and underrated playmaking ability. He's also competent defensively. Beryozkin needs to be more aggressive and use his large frame to his advantage more consistently but he possesses a highly intriguing tool kit. Expect Beryozkin to see significant action with Yaroslavl's KHL club next season.