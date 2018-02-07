Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Collects assist
Cammalleri notched an assist in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Lightning.
The last two weeks have produced mixed opportunities for Cammalleri -- he has spent time on the Oilers' top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as well as being deemed a healthy scratch. While the 35-year-old veteran has now registered an assist in back-to-back games, giving him 10 points in 29 games in 2017-18, age is appearing to take its toll. Cammalleri's potential grouping with McDavid remains worth monitoring but he is best left on the wire for now.
