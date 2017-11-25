Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Could ascend to top line with Connor McDavid
Cammalleri is slated to play (on the top line) with Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic on Sunday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
That's a plum assignment for Cammalleri, as McDavid is arguably the top skater in the league and Milan Lucic prides himself on pushing opponents off the puck in an effort to create scoring opportunities. Cammalleri has just one point (an assist) through four games since being traded from L.A. on Nov. 16, but he should be a sneaky value play if he does line up with McDavid and Lucic in the next contest.
