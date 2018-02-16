Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Could be first Oiler traded
Cammalleri is a prime candidate to be traded, the Edmonton Sun reports.
Cammalleri is an unrestricted free agent after this season and the Oilers appear to be sellers given their disappointing 2017-18 campaign. The aging veteran is no stranger to being traded -- especially teams in Alberta, he's been shipped off to Calgary twice and once to Edmonton. Cammalleri has been playing better as of late (five points in the last seven games) and a new change of scenery could be beneficial. It is a situation definitely worth monitoring.
More News
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Extends point streak with two assists•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Collects assist•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Struggles along with rest of team•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Could ascend to top line with Connor McDavid•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...