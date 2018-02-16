Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Could be first Oiler traded

Cammalleri is a prime candidate to be traded, the Edmonton Sun reports.

Cammalleri is an unrestricted free agent after this season and the Oilers appear to be sellers given their disappointing 2017-18 campaign. The aging veteran is no stranger to being traded -- especially teams in Alberta, he's been shipped off to Calgary twice and once to Edmonton. Cammalleri has been playing better as of late (five points in the last seven games) and a new change of scenery could be beneficial. It is a situation definitely worth monitoring.