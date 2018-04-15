Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Ends season positively
Cammalleri finished the 2017-18 season with two points in his last four games.
After being traded to Edmonton from the Kings for Jussi Jokinen on Nov. 14, Cammalleri went on to score 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 51 games in Oil Country. The aging veteran did find the back of the net in two of the club's final four games -- otherwise, he was largely inconsistent. The Toronto native will start off the 2018-19 season as an unrestricted free agent.
