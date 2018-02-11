Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Extends point streak with two assists

Cammalleri extended his point streak to four games Saturday, notching two assists in a loss to San Jose.

Cammalleri is delivering right now and has managed 20 points through 46 games. The veteran remains a streaky player, but his second-line gig and role on the power play make him worth owning in deeper leagues. Cammalleri is now 35 years of age and isn't the sniper he once was, but he still has plenty to offer in fantasy.