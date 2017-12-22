Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Lights lamp Thursday

Cammalleri scored on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Cammalleri's unassisted third-period tally got the lid off the net for the home side. The goal was only his second in 15 games since coming over from the Kings in a trade, and Cammalleri's 10:16 of ice time in this one was the lowest mark on the team, so expectations for the 35-year-old veteran should remain tempered.