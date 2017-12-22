Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Lights lamp Thursday
Cammalleri scored on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
Cammalleri's unassisted third-period tally got the lid off the net for the home side. The goal was only his second in 15 games since coming over from the Kings in a trade, and Cammalleri's 10:16 of ice time in this one was the lowest mark on the team, so expectations for the 35-year-old veteran should remain tempered.
More News
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Could ascend to top line with Connor McDavid•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Set for debut with Edmonton•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Heads to Edmonton•
-
Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Two-point effort in team's historic win•
-
Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Tallies four points•
-
Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Settles back in with original employer•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...