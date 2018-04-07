Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Lights the lamp

Cammalleri found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights.

Cammalleri scored a power-play goal midway through the third period -- helping mount Edmonton's late comeback. The 35-year-old winger has now scored two goals in the last three games since returning from injury (undisclosed) on Mar. 31. Cammalleri now has 29 points in 65 games in 2017-18. Even though the aging veteran is ending the season on a high note, he isn't consistent enough to be relied on outside the deepest of leagues.