Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Riding three-game point streak

Cammalleri collected an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Cammalleri has now registered an assist in each of his last three games, bringing his point total to 18 (five goals, 13 assists) this season. The aging veteran is beginning to show signs of life playing alongside the youthful Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Cammalleri is worth a speculative add in deep leagues and in daily formats with this golden opportunity in Oil Country.