Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Set for debut with Edmonton
Cammalleri will make his Oilers debut against the Blues on Thursday night, NHL.com reports.
The Kings shipped Cammalleri off to The Big E in exchange for Jussi Jokinen on Tuesday. He'd posted three goals and four assists over 15 games and 12:38 of average ice time with LA, including a spot on the man advantage. We're not projecting him to get power-play time with the Oilers right off the bat, but otherwise Cammalleri's numbers should stay about the same in his new digs.
