Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Set for debut with Edmonton

Cammalleri will make his Oilers debut against the Blues on Thursday night, NHL.com reports.

The Kings shipped Cammalleri off to The Big E in exchange for Jussi Jokinen on Tuesday. He'd posted three goals and four assists over 15 games and 12:38 of average ice time with LA, including a spot on the man advantage. We're not projecting him to get power-play time with the Oilers right off the bat, but otherwise Cammalleri's numbers should stay about the same in his new digs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories