Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Sets up three goals in win
Cammalleri collected three assists to complement a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 road win over the Kings.
The 35-year-old was busy in the attacking zone against the team that traded him for Jussi Jokinen (now with Columbus) last November. With the trade deadline looming, Cammalleri is likely to be dealt yet again. He's fashioned 638 points (292 goals, 346 assists) over his career, and is seven outings away from reaching the 900-games milestone, having also suited up for the Flames, Habs and Devils over nearly 15 years of NHL service time.
