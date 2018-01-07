Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Struggles along with rest of team
Cammalleri went minus-2 with three empty shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Stars.
The Oilers were overwhelmed by a Stars line that consisted of Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, and Cammalleri wasn't able to help his own cause in the plus-minus department. In his prime, the Ontario native was a high-volume shooter averaging well over a half-point per game, and he even posted 82 points in 81 games with Calgary in 2008-09, but father time seems to have caught up with the diminutive winger. He's provided only 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 36 games between the Kings and Oilers this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Could ascend to top line with Connor McDavid•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Set for debut with Edmonton•
-
Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Heads to Edmonton•
-
Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Two-point effort in team's historic win•
-
Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Tallies four points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...