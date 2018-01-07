Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Struggles along with rest of team

Cammalleri went minus-2 with three empty shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Stars.

The Oilers were overwhelmed by a Stars line that consisted of Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, and Cammalleri wasn't able to help his own cause in the plus-minus department. In his prime, the Ontario native was a high-volume shooter averaging well over a half-point per game, and he even posted 82 points in 81 games with Calgary in 2008-09, but father time seems to have caught up with the diminutive winger. He's provided only 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 36 games between the Kings and Oilers this season.