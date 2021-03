Kesselring agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Monday.

Kesselring -- who was selected by the Oilers in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft -- spent the past two seasons with Northeastern University, in which he registered seven goals and six assists in 54 appearances. The 21-year-old blueliner will finish out the year with AHL Bakersfield and will likely continue logging the bulk of his minutes in the minors for the next year or two.