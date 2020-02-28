Green is expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks with a sprained MCL, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Green appeared in just two contests for the Oilers after joining the club at the trade deadline before suffering his knee injury. The veteran blueliner will now set his sights on healing up in time for the playoffs. Matt Benning and William Lagesson will continue to log bottom-four minutes until Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) or Green is ready to return.