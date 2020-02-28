Oilers' Mike Green: Facing 3-4 week absence
Green is expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks with a sprained MCL, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Green appeared in just two contests for the Oilers after joining the club at the trade deadline before suffering his knee injury. The veteran blueliner will now set his sights on healing up in time for the playoffs. Matt Benning and William Lagesson will continue to log bottom-four minutes until Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) or Green is ready to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.