Oilers' Mike Green: Given all-clear
Green (knee) will be ready to play once the NHL season resumes, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Green was expected to miss 2-4 weeks due to his knee injury and was forced to sit out seven games prior to the league suspending the season. The 33-year-old made just two appearances for the Oilers after coming over from Detroit at the trade deadline. Even with Green fully fit, he likely will be limited to mid-range fantasy value once contests resume.
