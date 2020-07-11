Green has opted out of the Return to Play program, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Green battled a liver-attacking virus throughout the 2018-19 campaign, which undoubtedly factored into his decision to forego the playoffs. The 34-year-old blueliner will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and although he's battled health issues over the past two campaigns, he should still draw plenty of interest on the open market as a capable vet that can still quarterback a No. 2 power-play unit at a high level.