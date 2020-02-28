Oilers' Mike Green: Slated to miss time
Green is expected to miss some time due to a knee injury, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Green is just two scoreless games into his career with the Oilers and has suffered an injury that will leave him sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The team should release more information regarding the veteran blueliner's status as he closes in on rejoining the action. In the meantime, Matt Benning is the likely candidate on the current roster to replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.