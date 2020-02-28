Green is expected to miss some time due to a knee injury, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Green is just two scoreless games into his career with the Oilers and has suffered an injury that will leave him sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The team should release more information regarding the veteran blueliner's status as he closes in on rejoining the action. In the meantime, Matt Benning is the likely candidate on the current roster to replace him in the lineup.