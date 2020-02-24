Oilers' Mike Green: Traded north of the border
The Oilers acquired Green from Detroit in exchange for Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick on Sunday.
The Oilers are in a heated playoff race and Green will provide some veteran blue line depth. The 34-year-old has three goals and 11 points in 48 games this season and should get second-pair minutes in Edmonton. Green will be a free agent this offseason.
