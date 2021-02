Smith (undisclosed) was activated from long-term injured reserve Sunday.

Smith has been on the ice for a full week, and he's ready to return to the active roster. While it's uncertain when he'll make his season debut, Monday's matchup against the Senators could be in the mix, especially because Mikko Koskinen has struggled to this point. Smith posted a .902 save percentage and a 19-12-6 record last season, and he'll at least be the backup Monday.