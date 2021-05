Smith made 35 saves on 36 shots in Friday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Jets in Game 2.

Smith carried a shutout through regulation, but he was beat on Paul Stastny's goal 4:06 into overtime. The 39-year-old Smith has played well in the first two games of the series, allowing just three goals on 56 shots, but the Oilers have only mustered one goal of support. He'll likely get another starting nod for Sunday's Game 3 in Winnipeg.