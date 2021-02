Smith stopped 33 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Smith was solid as the last line of defense for the Oilers in a close game. He's yet to take a loss this season -- his ugly outing Monday was covered by the Oilers. He's allowed only seven goals on 112 shots across four appearances. Smith will likely share the crease with Mikko Koskinen, but the former is the hotter hand currently.