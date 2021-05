Smith will face the Flames on Saturday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network

This comes as no surprise, as Smith has been an absolute workhorse between the pipes this season -- as evidenced by the fact he's appeared in 27 of the team's last 35 games dating back to Feb. 8. He continues to have one of the best seasons of his career, as well (2.35. GAA, .922 save percentage), so he makes for a fantastic fantasy play for a usually-potent Oilers offense.