Smith gave up six goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

It's been a struggle for Smith the last few weeks, as he came into the game with a 1-2-1 record along with a 3.93 GAA and .866 save percentage in his last five starts. His season stats were shifted to 7-7-2, adding a 2.88 GAA and .903 save percentage in 17 appearances. If struggles continue for Smith, coach Dave Tippett could elect to hand the starting role to Mikko Koskinen going forward.