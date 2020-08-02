Smith was pulled after yielding five goals on 23 shots in a 6-4 loss to Chicago in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.

Perhaps the first goal he surrendered was the omen. The usually sure-handed playmaker gaffed with the puck and Dylan Strome banked the puck into the net off Smith's back. The Oilers were down 4-1 after one and it only took 6:32 for the Hawks to pot another power-play goal and send Smith to the bench. Given that he had been outperformed by Mikko Koskinen in the regular season, Smith may have seen his last ice this postseason.

