Smith stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Smith had an awful first period, allowing three goals in the first 15:17 of the contest. After that, he was perfect, and the Oilers rallied ahead to get the win. Smith improved to 5-0-0 with a 2.05 GAA and a .934 save percentage in six appearances this year. The Oilers' goaltending situation is probably going to eventually be a tandem, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Mikko Koskinen start Thursday's game in Vancouver.