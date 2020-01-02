Smith will tend the twine versus Buffalo on the road Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith allowed one goal on seven shots in a relief appearances versus Calgary on Dec. 27 and will be making just his second start in the Oilers' last nine contests. While the veteran should still see the occasional start outside of back-to-backs, he is unlikely to reach the 40-game mark for the first time since 2015-16 when he was with Arizona.