Oilers' Mike Smith: Between pipes against Sabres
Smith will tend the twine versus Buffalo on the road Thursday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith allowed one goal on seven shots in a relief appearances versus Calgary on Dec. 27 and will be making just his second start in the Oilers' last nine contests. While the veteran should still see the occasional start outside of back-to-backs, he is unlikely to reach the 40-game mark for the first time since 2015-16 when he was with Arizona.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.