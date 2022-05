Smith will start Game 7 on Saturday against the visiting Kings, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The 40-year-old netminder has been mostly fantastic in Round 1, ringing up a .931 save percentage and 2.67 GAA while facing a ton of rubber (38.5 shots per game, on average). Smith will be tasked with backstopping the Oilers to the second round in a winner-take-all Game 7 on home ice, where he went 10-4-1 with marks of .912 and 2.96 this season.