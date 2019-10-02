Oilers' Mike Smith: Between pipes for Opening Night
Smith will tend the home twine for Wednesday's game versus the Canucks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Smith has won the initial goaltender battle over Mikko Koskinen. The veteran backstop struggled in Calgary last season, registering an .898 save percentage but finishing with a solid 23-16-2 record. He has plenty left in the tank, however, and the Canucks were lethargic offensively last year, averaging 2.67 goals per game and converting on 17.1 percent of power plays. Their work on the man advantage should improve with Quinn Hughes in the fold, but Smith is still set up well for a good first impression in front of the home crowd.
