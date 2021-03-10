Smith will tend the twine for Wednesday's home clash with Ottawa, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

In his last six outings, Smith is sporting a 3-2-0 record with a 2.65 GAA and .914 save percentage. The veteran netminder has clearly outplayed Mikko Koskinen and should continue to see the bulk of the workload heading into the rest of the season. With players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in front of him, Smith doesn't have to be perfect to rack up wins, just good enough.