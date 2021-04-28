Smith will get the starting nod on the road against the Jets on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Smith will be making his seventh consecutive appearance in the crease, having posted a 4-2-0 record and 2.02 GAA in his last six outings. In five matchups with the Jets this season, the veteran is undefeated with a .936 save percentage and one shutout. Smith will no doubt be eager to continue his dominance over Winnipeg on Wednesday as the Oilers attempt to track down Toronto for the North Division title.