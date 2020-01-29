Smith will tend the twine against the Flames at home Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith is riding a five-game winning streak and will continue to defend the cage over Mikko Koskinen as long as the victories keep piling up, though a back-to-back on the horizon should give the veteran Smith a night off Friday or Saturday against St. Louis and Calgary, respectively. If the Ontario native can keep rolling, he might have enough time to reach the 20-win mark for the third straight year but will need to avoid any extended slumps.