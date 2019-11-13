Smith yielded six goals on 25 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

Three goals in the first period foretold a difficult outing for the veteran goalie. Smith dropped to 5-5-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Smith has only two wins in eight starts since opening the year with three victories. Mikko Koskinen has been the better goalie lately for the Oilers -- head coach Dave Tippett may turn to the Finn instead of Smith for Thursday's home game versus the Avalanche.