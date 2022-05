Smith stopped 37 of 40 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 2.

It was another slow start for the Oilers, but they again battled back. Smith played a big part on the penalty kill and also set up Leon Draisaitl for a breakaway insurance tally at 12:36 of the third period. This was Smith's third win in his last four starts, with the lone exception being Wednesday's disastrous Game 1. The 40-year-old will likely get the nod again in Sunday's Game 3 back in Edmonton.