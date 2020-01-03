Play

Smith stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Smith was handed a 2-0 lead in the game's first seven minutes, but he allowed the next three goals, including Jack Eichel's game-winner 1:09 into overtime. If he wants to take a larger share of the workload away from Mikko Koskinen, these are the games Smith needs to win.

More News
Our Latest Stories