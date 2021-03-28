Smith made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The Oilers were leading 3-1 heading into the third, but Smith couldn't hold the lead. Then a fluky ricochet off two Oilers resulted in Auston Matthews' winner in OT, on which Smith really had no chance. The Oilers have struggled to beat Toronto this year -- they're 2-6 in eight meetings this season and one of those wins came in OT. They face off for the ninth and final time Monday, and the odds are stacked against whomever is in Edmonton's net.