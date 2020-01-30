Smith yielded three goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Smith's personal five-game winning streak came to an end, as the Oilers couldn't get ahead of their rivals Wednesday. The 37-year-old dropped to 12-9-4 with a 2.96 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. He's started seven of the last eight games -- coach Dave Tippett may want to get Mikko Koskinen a start in the near future.