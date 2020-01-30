Oilers' Mike Smith: Can't solve former team
Smith yielded three goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.
Smith's personal five-game winning streak came to an end, as the Oilers couldn't get ahead of their rivals Wednesday. The 37-year-old dropped to 12-9-4 with a 2.96 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. He's started seven of the last eight games -- coach Dave Tippett may want to get Mikko Koskinen a start in the near future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.