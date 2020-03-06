Smith gave up four goals on 21 shots Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Chicago.

It wasn't the sharpest night for Smith, who was beaten on a wraparound and two long shots through traffic among the four goals and was pulled just over midway through the second period. The loss was just Smith's second in regulation time since the turn of the New Year. He fell to 19-11-6 overall this season with a 2.88 GAA and .905 save percentage.