Smith made 28 saves in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran netminder was huge in OT, denying first Teuvo Teravainen then Sebastian Aho on clear breaks before Josh Archibald tucked home the winner for the Oilers. Smith is now 9-1-2 over his last 12 outings, posting a 2.63 GAA and .918 save percentage during that stretch.