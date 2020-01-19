Smith made 27 saves in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Coyotes.

The Oilers rocketed out to a 5-0 lead before five minutes were gone in the second period, and while Smith was eventually solved, he was able to bank his fifth straight win without much trouble. The 37-year-old has seized the No. 1 job in Edmonton for now, but he heads into the All-Star break with a mediocre 2.96 GAA and .901 save percentage.