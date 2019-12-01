Smith (leg) is day-to-day and won't suit up in Sunday's matchup against the Canucks.

Smith suffered this injury during Saturday's loss to the Canucks. The Oiler will start Mikko Koskinen in this clash, and they called up Stuart Skinner on an emergency basis to serve as the backup. With no back-to-backs in the near future, Koskinen figures to stake his claim to the crease as long as Smith's on the mend.