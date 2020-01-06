Smith will guard the road cage in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith was spectacular in Saturday's win over the Bruins, as he stopped 35 of 36 shots. While Smith has been anything but consistent lately, Mikko Koskinen has been struggling immensely, so the Oilers will ride the hot hand. The Maple Leafs are another difficult task, as they've won nine of their last 10 games and scored four-plus goals in nine of those contests.