Oilers' Mike Smith: Downed on home ice
Smith stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Smith has cooled off over his last handful of starts, dropping three of his last five with an .883 save percentage in that time. Head coach Dave Tippett has rotated both Smith and Mikko Koskinen smartly throughout the year, but with Koskinen playing his best hockey of the season since the start of March, Smith may see his playing time dwindle down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.