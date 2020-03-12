Smith stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Smith has cooled off over his last handful of starts, dropping three of his last five with an .883 save percentage in that time. Head coach Dave Tippett has rotated both Smith and Mikko Koskinen smartly throughout the year, but with Koskinen playing his best hockey of the season since the start of March, Smith may see his playing time dwindle down the stretch.