Smith will be stationed between the pipes at home against Colorado on Friday, per the NHL's media site.

Smith is riding a seven-game winning streak where he's posted a terrific 1.57 GAA, including back-to-back shutouts against Vegas and Nashville. He's now 14-9-2 on the year with a .913 save percentage. The 40-year-old netminder coughed up three goals on 31 shots in an overtime loss to the Avalanche on March 21.