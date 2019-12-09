Smith allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Smith trailed 2-0 midway through the first period en route to his third consecutive loss. The 37-year-old has had a rough go of it since a stellar opening month and has watched the younger Mikko Koskinen emerged as Edmonton's most reliable netminder. Smith is 7-7-2 in 17 appearances with a 2.88 GAA and a .903 save percentage.