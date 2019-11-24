Oilers' Mike Smith: Earns 250th career win
Smith turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Smith can blame his defense on both goals -- the first came on a rebound from a blocked shot, and the second saw the Golden Knights' Shea Theodore split two defenders. The result is what matters though, and Smith improved to 7-6-1 with his 250th career win. The 37-year-old has a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 14 games this year. He'll don a baseball cap for Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, as Mikko Koskinen is confirmed to start.
