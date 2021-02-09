Smith turned aside 27 of 28 shots Monday in a 3-1 win over the Senators.

Smith was making his first appearance of the season after being activated from injured reserve Sunday. The 38-year-old gave overworked teammate Mikko Koskinen a much-needed breather and looked relatively sharp considering he hadn't seen game action since last August. Smith has been notorious throughout his career for running hot and cold, but he has a chance to earn at least a split workload with Koskinen, much like the duo provided last season. Fantasy managers in need of a goaltender should look at him as a matchup play with the potential for more if he gets on a heater.