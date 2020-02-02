Oilers' Mike Smith: Ejected in win
Smith stopped 15 of 18 shots and racked up 17 PIM in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.
Smith joined Flames goalie Cam Talbot for a donnybrook at center ice that forced the officials to end the second period early. Both netminders were ejected for their participation in the brawl. Smith still earned the win for his troubles -- he improved to 13-9-4 with a 3.00 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 28 games. The 37-year-old has gone 6-0-1 over his last seven starts -- he's getting results, even without putting in his best performances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.