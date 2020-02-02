Smith stopped 15 of 18 shots and racked up 17 PIM in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Smith joined Flames goalie Cam Talbot for a donnybrook at center ice that forced the officials to end the second period early. Both netminders were ejected for their participation in the brawl. Smith still earned the win for his troubles -- he improved to 13-9-4 with a 3.00 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 28 games. The 37-year-old has gone 6-0-1 over his last seven starts -- he's getting results, even without putting in his best performances.